Out & About: Lewis & Clark Festival

The 37th annual Lewis & Clark Festival kicks off Friday evening and continues into Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls.

Saturday, June 21st, brings a full day of outdoor and indoor activities for people of all ages.

Favorites such as the swivel gun demo, adventure games, and displays of authentic period weaponry and clothing, make a return.

A 50/50 raffle will raise money for improvements for the kids’ education center.

“This year, we're doing a 50/50 raffle, and we're raising money to help replace the pelts that we have in our kids zone and that we utilize during our education programs,” says Kelly Paladino, Director of Sales and Special Events with the interpretive center.

Other events include an elk hide rope-making demo, theatrical presentations, and a pop-up art show.

This year the headline performer is Supaman, who takes the stage at 2pm on Saturday.

Saturday’s events kick off at 9:30am and conclude at 4pm. Admission is free to all.

For more information, call 406-452-5661.