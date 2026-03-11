GREAT FALLS — Western Art Week (link) is just around the corner, and the person who started it all is still playing a major role in giving back to the event. KRTV and Montana broadcasting icon Norma Ashby Smith helped get the first C.M. Russell Art Auction off the ground in 1969.

Her passion for the arts was a driving force behind the recently created Norma Ashby Smith Fund through the Montana Community Foundation with the help of Norma’s good friend, Kendra Owen.

It helps fund three organizations near and dear to Norma's heart: the History Museum in Great Falls, The C.M.Russell Museum, and the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

Norma Ashby Smith still influencing Western Art Week

Norma, who was recently honored by Governor Greg Gianforte with the Spirit Of Montana award, says the Russell Auction and Western Art Week have come a long way.

“I'm just thrilled I got off the ground to begin with, because we had a lot of naysayers say that will never work. But it has worked, and it's certainly helped a lot of artists to work very, very well. And that was our main goal to see that happen,” said Ashby Smith. “It's a whole week now, Western Art week, and there are shows all over Great Falls, and people come from all over the world for this event.”

Participating artists in the “Legends West Best of The West Art Show” will donate fifty percent of their sale proceeds to the Norma Ashby Smith Fund.

And she'll be on hand for the show's preview gala on Thursday, March 19th at 7:00 p.m.at the Shonkin Event Center at 901 Ninth Street North in Great Falls.

The evening will feature music by Rob and Haladay Quist and Rock Jenkins.

Western Art Week runs March 18th through the 22nd.

It kicks off with the“Western Heritage Art Show and Preview Party”at the Holiday Inn Convention Center on Wednesday, March 18th at 6:00 p.m.

“The Russell” live auction, takes place Saturday, March 22nd starting at 4:00 p.m.at the Heritage Inn.

A feature article on Norma's Western Art Week involvement is included in the upcoming Treasure State Lifestyles magazine, with Norma gracing the cover.