GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to an early-morning house fire in Great Falls on Sunday, August 10, 2025. It happened just before 6 a.m. at 406 Sixth Avenue South.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that firefighters found heavy smoke conditions within the house, no visible fire, and that the occupant of the house was safe and out of the house.

No injuries in Great Falls house fire on Sunday

On entry into the house, D Platoon crews found the fire to be in the void spaces of the floor, walls, and ceiling, which made getting to the seat of the fire very labor-intensive.

To gain access to the seat of the fire, D Platoon had to remove the majority of the contents of a bedroom so that they could remove the layers of sheet rock, flooring, and ceiling.

Once crews were able to access the void spaces, they were then able to extinguish the fire. It took about 70 minutes from the time of dispatch.

Crews were able to keep the fire in check during that time, keeping it from growing and spreading.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house, making it uninhabitable.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature.

The occupant and the owners of the home did not have insurance on the home. The American Red Cross has been notified and is now providing relief services for the occupant.

We will update you if we learn of any donation drives or fundraisers.