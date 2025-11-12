GREAT FALLS — The term "Invisible Crisis" is commonly used to characterize homelessness, which is not usually visible but affects many families and children in our community.

The annual Night Without a Bed event in Great Falls strives to challenge preconceptions and raise awareness about the realities of homelessness.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

‘Night Without A Bed’ aims to raise awareness about hidden homelessness

“When you think of homelessness, even in Great Falls here, you think about me with my beard a little bit longer and my fatigue jacket, you know, down downtown here somewhere,” said Greg Grosenick, director of Family Promise. “And that's not the homelessness that we're talking about. We're talking over 200 kiddos right now in Great Falls Public School system that have identified as homeless.”

The event will be on November 20th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the University of Providence Student Center (1301 20th Street South). Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about homelessness in our community and how to help address it.

“We started talking with the leadership team at Great Falls High,” Grosenick said. “And within five minutes, we were having an awesome discussion about what they see, what they know about homelessness in the school, and how kids interact with different agencies — or sometimes don’t interact because they’re embarrassed to use any of those services. And that’s exactly what we want to fight against.”

Students in Great Falls have collaborated with local organizations to share their perspectives and experiences, shedding light on the issue.

The event is free and open to the public; however, donations will be welcome. Additionally, hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided for attendees.

For more information, call 406-564-5267, or click here.