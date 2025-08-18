New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls

Several new businesses are in the works for Great Falls - or have opened in recent weeks - here's the latest information.



WHAT: Construction of Panera Bread

WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: JB's Restaurant

Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain serving sandwiches, salads, and more.

Panera Bread being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Construction of Texas Roadhouse

WHERE: 1216 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Fiesta En Jalisco; Applemill Grill

Texas Roadhouse is a 664-unit steakhouse chain; there are locations in Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.

Texas Roadhouse being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Pizza Ranch

WHERE: 2515 10th Avenue South

FORMERLY: Joann Fabrics

OPENING: Likely within several weeks

The Old West-themed buffet restaurant will have an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet. They have been hosting interviews for employees in recent days; click here to follow progress on their Facebook page.

Pizza Ranch (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Spirit Halloween

WHERE: Holiday Village Mall

OPENING: Currently open

FORMERLY: Bed Bath & Beyond

The seasonal Halloween store was formerly located in the old Shopko building on the Northwest Bypass.

Spirit Halloween (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Homegrown Dental

WHERE: Ninth Street South

OPENING: Not yet announced

Homegrown Dental (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Car wash

WHERE: 833 Smelter Avenue NE

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Ryan's Cash & Carry

Car wash being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: WinCo Foods

WHERE: 301 Northwest Bypass

OPENING: Not yet announced

WinCo Foods is now registered as the owner of the building that formerly was Shopko, but no details of development have been released at this point. WinCo operates grocery stores in several Montana communities, including Helena, Bozeman, and Billings.

WHAT: Clearwater Credit Union

WHERE: First Avenue North/Park Drive

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Hardee's restaurant



OTHER RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

BEST WOK: After being closed for several months, Best Wok re-opened on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 1800 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

ASIAN MIX: Located in Holiday Village Mall, Asian Mix opened in April 2025. The menu features Chinese, Thai, and Myanmar food, along with sushi, and notes that all items are available on a "spicy level" of 1 to 5.

WINDY CITY LIQUIDATIONS: Opened in June at 624 Central Avenue. They say they specialize in liquidation buyouts and operate as a bin store, and will offer a variety of items, including home goods, electronics, gardening, and more. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

SODA STATION: Opened in April in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks. The Montana-based company has six locations in Billings and one in Laurel. The shop offers soda customizations, with endless flavors, cream, boba, fruit puree, and energy drinks. They are drive-through only, and also serve hot drinks.

SWING & MEAT: Opened in late May at 1210 Ninth Street South (former Goodwill building). The new businesses plans to bring a new level of entertainment to the community, including golf simulators, cornhole simulators, and VR games and experiences. The owners noted: “Heads up: The ‘meat” part is still in the works — a food and snack experience is coming soon, and trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait!” Click here to visit the website.

ELEVATION 3330: The business in downtown Great Falls closed on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The second-story business opened at 410 Central Avenue in April 2019, and featured an open-air balcony that overlooked the street below.

CHICK-FIL_A: The City of Great Falls confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South. The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however." The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.

