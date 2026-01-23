New municipal court judge appointed in Great Falls

The Great Falls City Commission has unanimously selected Cassidy Blomgren as the new municipal court judge, replacing Steven Bolstad who served on the bench for 11 years.

The court is responsible for traffic citations, misdemeanor criminal cases, city ordinance violations, and orders of protection.

Great Falls Municipal Court judge appointed

"There was one that stood up above the crowd, and that was Cassidy. For me, it was her long-time experience in this field, immensive experience," said City Commissioner Joe McKenney,

City Commissioner Shannon Wilson says one of Blomgren's strengths is empathy: "I think her care for all that are involved in cases, there's a lot of empathy for the participants in court, for victims."

Blomgren will begin on January 30 and will finish the remainder of Bolstad's term through December 31, 2027. The position will then be up for election again.

A news release from the City of Great Falls provides this information:

Blomgren currently serves as a City Prosecutor for the City of Great Falls, a position she has held since December 2023. Originally from Missoula, she earned her undergraduate degree from Oregon State University and her law degree from the University of Montana.



Blomgren began her legal career in 2009 as a public defender for the Office of the State Public Defender, representing clients in Great Falls Municipal Court. In 2013, she served as a law clerk for Municipal Court Judge Nancy Luth. She later worked as a prosecutor for the City of Great Falls until 2021, before joining Alluvion Health, where she worked with its crisis diversion programs. Blomgren returned to the City of Great Falls as a prosecutor in late 2023.



With the addition of a second municipal courtroom in October 2025, Blomgren stated that one of her initial priorities will be working collaboratively with Municipal Court Judge Mark Dunn (Department B) to ensure the effective operation of two courtrooms. She also expressed a strong interest in pursuing innovative approaches to addressing mental health and substance abuse issues within the community.



Blomgren said, “I am truly humbled by the support and encouragement I have received throughout this process. Judge Bolstad made a lasting impact on the Court and this community, and I am grateful for the opportunity to carry that work forward as I begin this next chapter.”

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.

(JANUARY 16, 2026) The City of Great Falls is searching for its next municipal judge to replace Steven Bolstad, who served 11 years behind the bench and retired on January 1, 2026. City commissioners must fill the vacancy left by Bolstad within 30 days, according to state law.

The city commission on Friday hosted a special work session meeting inside the city chambers to interview three candidates.

The three candidates are Cassidy Blomgren, a current city prosecutor; Cayle Mark Halberg, a private attorney; and Theresa Diekhans, a current deputy County Attorney.

The judge must meet certain requirements under state law, which includes being admitted to the practice of law in Montana for at least three years prior to election and being a resident and qualified elector at the time of appointment.

The court is responsible for traffic citations, misdemeanor criminal cases, city ordinance violations, and orders of protection.

Commissioners will make a decision for the municipal judge at the commission meeting on January 20.

The next judge will finish off Bolstad's term through December 31, 2027, and will have to run again to serve another four years.

