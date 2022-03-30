NeighborWorks Great Falls will host a Homebuyer Fair

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls will soon host its first annual Homebuyer Fair.

NeighborWorks Great Falls spokesperson Chelsey Hutmacher says speakers will include realtors, lenders, landscapers, and home security experts. There will also be a $500 Payless Furniture gift card giveaway

Hutmacher said, "In 2020, we celebrated our 40th anniversary, and we wanted to host a homebuyer fair in honor of that. Now that we are finally able to gather again, we are excited to let the community know about our first homebuyer fair."

It is free and open to all; the event will give people the opportunity to talk with experts about the home purchase process.

One of the sponsors is the Great Falls Association of Realtors; CEO Terry Thompson said, ""One of the reasons that we do this is because we need to advocate for housing, and as Realtors, that's what we do. They don't just get involved with the buying and selling aspects, but we need to have housing in order for them to do the buying and selling process."

A part of NeighborWorks' mission in providing and developing affordable housing, they say this event will be a major step in achieving those goals.

"We are hoping that by providing the home buyers in our community with all the resources and access to all of the people that they will need for that purchase, will create successful homeowners here in Great Falls," Hutmacher noted.

It will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the University of Providence conference room.

For more information or to RSVP, call NeighborWorks Great Falls at 406-761-5861, or click here to visit the website.



