Montana State Fair underway in Great Falls

The 2023 Montana State Fair in Great Falls kicked off on Friday, July 28, at the Montana ExpoPark, and will run through Saturday, August 5.

Here are the headliner acts scheduled to perform:



Chris Janson: Sunday, July 30

Toby Mac: Monday, July 31

Josh Turner: Tuesday, August 1

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Wednesday, August 2

The Commodores: Friday, August 4

AWOLNation: Saturday, August 5

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course "fair food."

Fair Hours



Weekends - Noon to Midnight

Weekdays - Noon to 11 pm

Fair Gate Admission Cost



Adults: 18 to 59 - $9

Children: 5 and under are free

Seniors: 60 and older - $6

Youth: 6 to 17 - $6

For more information, click here to visit the event website.



