Montana State Fair: Frosty Truck expands food offerings

GREAT FALLS — Five years ago, the Frosty truck began making its way around Great Falls, bringing back a sweet, frozen, tasty tradition. Now the family behind the idea has expanded their menu offerings at the Montana State Fair.

13-year-old Benjamin Brown has come a long way since the summer of 2019.

Back then, he and his dad, Darren, started making the rounds in their Frosty Ice Cream truck, making nights brighter for neighborhood kids.

Fast forward to 2024, and along with mom, Michelle, they have converted another truck that offers more than just frozen treats.

“So, it all started last year,” said Benjamin Brown. “We were here at the fair and we had multiple people come by and say they have got to get something to eat first before they would come out to get their ice cream. So, we thought, why not build a food truck to feed the people?”

“We're going to keep the original truck to go on the streets,” said Darren Brown. “This is more of our event truck. We’ll use it for car shows, events, businesses and things like that and the state fair.”

The renovated forest service vehicle offers scooped ice cream, although Darren says they are not offering scooped ice cream at the fair because there is already a vendor doing so. But the food truck, nicknamed ‘Frosty 2’ does offer a variety of sandwiches.

From the ‘Ham it Up’ to the ‘Pesto is the Besto,’ the ‘Here’s the Beef’ to the ‘Spice it Up.’ There’s even a kid's meal with grilled cheese, chips and ice cream of your choice, which Benjamin, ever the salesperson, calls a great deal.

“The best part is you can get the ice cream right now, or you can come back later to let your food settle and get the ice cream,” said Benjamin.

The pair says business has been fairly good. They have attracted the attention of the Montana State Fair’s popular ‘Mirror Men’ and even earned some star power recognition when Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale visited the truck before the band’s Tuesday night concert.

MTN News "Mirror Men" and Frosty Truck at the Montana State Fair

Benjamin will be an 8th grader at North Middle School this year. He says he will use much of the money he makes towards college where he aspires to become a sports broadcaster or possibly pursue a career in engineering or mathematics. He says he’s happy to share some of his profits with the less fortunate.

“I still do donate to charities,” said Benjamin. “So, I get toys and I donate to Daisy's Rainbow Cart or the Cameron Family Center at the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

The Frosty Food Truck is making its debut at the Montana State Fair, but the Browns hope it becomes a midway mainstay.

“I guess it's been a lot of work, but it's good,” said Darren. “It's being pretty well received.”



FROM JULY 2019:

