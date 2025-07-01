GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Historical Society and the Great Falls History Museum recently welcomed Connie Constan as their new director.

Meet Connie Constan:

Montana History Museum welcomes new director

Ashleigh McCann has been with the History Museum since 2017.

McCann, the Collections Curator, said, “We have been leading up and up to more and more success. It feels like they've led us to maybe a launch pad.”

She knows just how important a good director is for the museum.

McCann said, “The director really sets the pace and the director has, really a lot of the visionary process. And they're also responsible for a lot of the funding.”

McCann feels optimistic about the choice of Connie Constan as director.

McCann said, “She brings with her this amazing archeological background. And we have a few collections in our museum, that focus on archeology.”

Constan was raised in Great Falls and is excited to be back in the Electric City.

Constan said, “This is a significant job change for me, but I'm super excited about the opportunity and to share the history of Great Falls and Cascade County with the people here.”

While Constan hasn’t worked in a museum before, she brings plenty of experience. A news release states:

Her post-secondary education produced a BA in archaeology/anthropology from University of Montana, and MA and PhD degrees from University of New Mexico. Her professional life included adjunct faculty positions in archaeology at the University of New Mexico and work with the US Forest Service across the West most recently in Bozeman. Dr. Constan brings her extensive experience in archaeology and artifact and cultural resource management to our program with great enthusiasm for discovery and interpretation of the history of North Central Montana.

Constan said, “I have a background working with collections, with federal agencies. I worked for the Forest Service.”

Constan is excited to work with the staff to make sure the museum can be as strong as possible.

Constan said, “We're going to be working together, and that's the best way.”

She says that above all else, finding funding is a top priority as director.

Constan said, “I want to make sure that we're on stable footing, because that's the only way to make sure we're meeting our mission, which is preserving history for the people of Great Falls and Cascade County.”

Constan’s first day as executive director was Monday, June 30.

Constan said, “This is our history, and it's so important to have that history so we can all understand where we came from.”

The History Museum is at 422 Second Street South in Great Falls. Click here to visit the website.