Miss Linda’s School of Dance brings holiday show to the big screen

GREAT FALLS — This year, Miss Linda's School of Dance is bringing its annual Christmas performance to a big screen, rather than a traditional stage.

"We have a year-round Christmas production, and this year, instead of doing it on like an actual stage, we decided to do it in our studio with filming," stated Ally, Delilah, and Evie.

Watch the dancers prep for the big show:

For the first time, the studio's holiday presentation will be shown at the Newberry in downtown Great Falls (420 Central Avenue) on December 14th at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Miss Linda's normally stages two main productions per year—one around the holidays and another in the spring—along with several smaller plays. However, the transition to film adds a new dimension.

Videographer Andy Southon has been filming the studio's performances for five years, employing high-end cinema equipment such as Z Cams, gimbals, and lighting setups to improve production quality.

"I was actually doing a music video for a local artist, and we wanted to include some dancers, so we started talking to Miss Linda's," Southon told me. "About a week later, they said, 'Hey, our videographer moved away, and we're doing a show in a month. Can you help us out? So."

Since then, the partnership has flourished. During the COVID lockdowns, the two worked together to present a filmed Christmas entertainment to audiences when live performances were not feasible. Years later, this new film is their much-anticipated sequel.

For the dancers, seeing themselves on the big screen is not only exciting but also motivating.

“I’m really, really excited for it because I get to see myself dancing… I get to see what I did wrong and what I could do better,” Delilah added.

MTN News

With more than 200 hours of work, many costume changes, themed routines, and countless rehearsals, the dancers have given their all to the project.

Southon says he wants to help them shine: "It's great to see them become their own heroes. That's the best part for me."

Tickets are $5 and can be bought by calling at 406-761-8876 or visiting Miss Linda's at 612 First Avenue South.

You can also see the dancers perform at the December 5th Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls.

