Meet the 'Double Dream Jumpers' at Loy Elementary School

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez introduces you to the Double Dream Jumpers at Loy Elementary School.
Below is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
Get your jumping shoes ready and grab two ropes, The Double Dream Jumpers are hitting the floor at Loy Elementary.
Coach Carey Hamrick of the Double Dream Jump Rope Team talks with MTN News. So I bought some cloth rope. I cut the rope, got some kids together, and we just started jumping at Valley View. That was about eight years ago and so it then kind of turned into a team, and I had the students pick the name Double Dream Team, and that's kind of how it all started.
These jumpers are doing what is called the Double Dutch, this can be performed in teams of 3 or 4 individuals and two ropes.
4th Grader Sophia Johnson tells me how she enjoyed the demonstration. The Double Dutch was so cool, that was probably my favorite thing!
Casey adds, I have a lot of jumpers coming back next year that were able to build that momentum and get them to advance to more difficult skills and tricks.
Dream Team Member Austyn Marchion shares, The Double Dream Team is just all about having fun, trying your best and jump roping. And it's an after school activity on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
These young athletes are inspired by their teacher, who has led them to regional and national competitions.
For more information, Click Here.