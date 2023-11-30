Meet the artist who created this year's Christmas Stroll button

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, reporter Cade Menter talks with Julia Weir (website), the artist who created the button for the 2023 Christmas Stroll. The theme for this year's button contest was "Cowboy Christmas."

The annual Christmas Stroll will be on Friday, December 1, from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more.

Stroll buttons are on sale at The Blue Rose, Candy Masterpiece, City Bar, Club Cigar, Dragonfly Dry Goods, Fetch, First Interstate Bank (Downtown), Kaufmans Menswear Centre , Mighty Mo Brewing Company, My Viola Floral Studio, The Newberry, Pizazz, and The Wild Hare.

People who buy one of the numbered buttons are eligible for prizes from downtown retailers; winners are usually notified within a week after the Stroll.



MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1: The town of Fairfield will host a Christmas Stroll from 4pm until 8pm. Lions Park will feature a tree lighting and caroling at 4pm. Fairfield Community Hall will feature vendors and basket raffles from 4pm until 8pm - $1 per ticket or 6 for $5. From 5pm until 7PM there will be taco in a bag meals provided by Fairfield Junior Women's Club. There will also be "Willy The Train" rides at the Community Hall. Santa Claus will arrive via fire truck at 6:30pm at the Community Hall; $5 photos with Santa. All proceeds and donations go toward Community Projects. For more information, contact Nicole Misner at 406-450-4267.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1: Paris Gibson Square (1400 First Avenue North) will host “The Art of Christmas Open House & Artist Market.” From 10am – 5pm on Friday, December 1st, and 10am – 3pm on Saturday, December 2nd, visit The Square for shopping in the Gift Shop (featuring local artists); an artist vendor market with 36 artists, crafters, bakers, and more; lunches catered by Rhonda Adkins (by reservation only, tickets can be purchased online or in the Gift Shop ahead of time); guided art exhibition tours, and facepainting! Saturday’s events also feature photo opportunities with Santa and art activities for all ages. The Art of Christmas is a free event for the community, and The Square kindly asks for a suggested donation of $5 to support free museum admission year-round. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: The Belt Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the fourth annual Belt Christmas Stroll. Breakfast with Santa at Belt School 8am-11am. Shop vendors around downtown Belt from 2-6pm. Photos with Santa at the Theater Lobby 2-5pm. “Elf” the movie at the Theater 4-5:30pm. Tree Lighting with Santa in the Little Park 6:30pm. The event is sponsored by Belt Valley Bank and Alliance for Youth. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: Come enjoy a Christmas Party with Santa at at both Great Falls Ace locations from 11am until 2pm (215 NW Bypass and 3527 Tenth Avenue South). Photos with Santa (bring phone or camera for free pictures), Traeger Cookie Demos, and deals for the holiday season. Click here for more information.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: Come to the Sun River Winter Market from 9am until 3p at fire station (26 Ramble Inn Road) in Sun River. Santa will be there for pictures in front of the Fire Truck from 11-12. Come get your holiday shopping done! We will have a variety of Craft Vendors, Antique/Vintage sellers and Home based businesses. For more information, call Laura Carlsson at 406-965-3087.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls will host the 'Twas 3 weeks before Christmas' Winter Solstice Arts, Crafts, and Vintage Show from 10am until 5pm. Bed Bath & Beyond location, upper level. Come shop with our Highly talented Vendors and find the perfect unique gift and Holiday decor. Carolers, musicians and dancers will be performing throughout the day. Stop in to visit Santa and the kiddie Craft corner with your kiddos! Free Admission. For more information, call Solstice Arts and Crafts at 406 750 5566.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3: There will be a Christmas Rummage & Bake Sale from noon until 6pm at 159 Main Street in Shelby. Come down to the building previously owned as Larson's Clothing Company in Shelby, Montana! For more information, call Judy Richman at 406-470-1511.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6: University of Providence will host Lessons And Carols starting at 7pm at 1301 20th Street South in the Trinitas Chapel. Enjoy an evening listening and singing Christmas carols and readings presenting Jesus' birth. This is a free event. For more information contact pianokody@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW) in Great Falls will host “Rage For Santa” starting at 3pm. This is a community fundraiser concert for Toys For Tots. Featuring an acoustic set and a split lineup of EDM, hard rock, and metal music, all from bands and artists from around the state. Twelve performing acts, 50/50 drawing, raffle featuring items donated from around the community. Proceeds will be donated to Toys For Tots. Event is open to the public, 21+. Admission is just $10, or a $10 unwrapped brand new toy. For more information, contact Jonah Shirley at Jonahfromgreatfalls@gmail.com or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Montana ExpoPark will host Last Chance Christmas Bazaar from 9am until 5pm in Exhibition Hall. Join us for a delightful day of shopping, browsing, and celebrating the talents of local artisans and crafters. With a wide variety of unique, one-of-a-kind items, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For more information call Dawn at 406-590-6710 or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Come to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to "Trim the Tree” from 9am until 1pm (4201 Giant Springs Road). Come enjoy free admission to the center where kids can craft three holiday ornaments, two to take home and one to adorn the center's tree. Kid's secret shopping day is also happening! Children can shop for their family because all gifts are $10 or less. Staff will wrap the gifts while parents get to sit back and relax with complimentary coffee and cookies. Every 4th-grader that attends the event can get an admission pass and Christmas tree for free! For more information, call 406-727-8733.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Great Falls Public Library will host a Holiday Party from 11am until 12:30pm. Children and their families are invited to enjoy hot chocolate, Christmas and Hanukkah stories, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! Take a free picture, then make your own picture frame ornament to display it. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Jake Sorich at 406-453-0349.