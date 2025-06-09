Watch Now
Man drowns in Missouri River in Great Falls

Erica Gordon
Broadwater Bay in Great Falls, Montana
GREAT FALLS — A man drowned in the Missouri River in Great Falls on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Emergency crews were called out at about 4:20 p.m. after the man reportedly went into the river to retrieve a remote-controlled boat.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that the man was seen struggling to swim and then went under the water, and did not surface.

When the man was found, he was declared dead as a result of drowning.

His name has not yet been released.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether he was wearing a personal flotation device.

Responding agencies included GFFR; Cascade County Search & Rescue; Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; and the Great Falls Police Department, who launched an aerial drone to assist the attempted rescue operation.

Earlier in the day, GFFR responded to another incident when a woman jumped from the Warden Bridge into the river.

She tried to swim to shore but quickly tired. GFFR launched a rescue bot to pull her from the water.

She was taken to Benefis Health System for medical evaluation.

