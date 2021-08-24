Little Shell Tribe postpones annual pow wow

GREAT FALLS — The Little Shell Tribe announced recently that it has postponed its annual pow wow that had been scheduled for August 27-29.

The agency said :

With great sadness we must announce the postponement of the Annual Little Shell Tribal Pow wow set for August 27th, 28th, and 29th.



With COVID-19 cases on the rise, we believe this is the best decision to protect our communities, our families and ourselves. The Delta variant is highly contagious, nearly twice as contagious as previous variants. Children under the age of 12 are not yet able to be vaccinated and some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated persons.



Many other tribes such as the Salish Kootenai, Chippewa Cree, and Northern Cheyenne have also made this difficult decision to change their events or to put them on hold in order to protect their members.



We have always been resilient, with strong values and adapted to ensure the safety of our elders, the next generations and to protect our culture and traditions. We will continue to persevere and to respect one another. If you have questions, please call: 406.564.2807

The current number of enrolled Little Shell tribal members in Montana is approximately 5,400. Click here to visit the website .

The tribe was granted federal recognition in December 2019.



VIDEO FROM 2019 POW WOW: