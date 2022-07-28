Library upgrade at Great Falls College-MSU

GREAT FALLS — Work to upgrade Great Falls College-MSU’s library is getting a little easier thanks to new funding. The college recently received $279,371 from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Of that, $139, 685 will be used to cover part of the cost of creating a new exterior entrance to the library.

This will allow the college to keep the library open when the rest of the campus is closed.

The rest of the money will be used for student aid.

"We've received information from students that they would like to have extended hours on the weekends. Because we have such a large building, we were trying to figure out how we can keep a smaller space open and available. So the Weaver Library is the perfect space for this,” said Stephanie Erdmann, Great Falls College-MSU Dean.

The new door is part of phase one of work on the library which Erdmann hopes will be complete in time for the start of the spring semester in 2023. The phase also includes adding a bathroom.



TRENDING NOW

