Large police presence on Ninth Avenue South in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 9:29 a.m.) The GFPD says the situation has been resolved; nobody was found inside the home, and all suspects are in custody.

The GFPD also said that a "person of interest" was taken into custody at another location.

We will update you when we get more information.



(UPDATE, 8:18 a.m.) Police obtained a search warrant for the house on Ninth Avenue South that is believed to be connected to a shooting.

The GFPD says that there was an "incident" near Taco Bell on 10th Avenue South and a person was shot, and at last report is in critical condition at a hospital.

Three suspects involved are in custody and being interviewed at the police department; the GFPD is not certain if any suspects or people connected to the incident are still inside the house.

The GFPD does not yet know who the shooter is or how many shots were fired.

Schools are not on high alert.



(1st REPORT, 7:39 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department said at 7:12 a.m. on Tuesday that people will see a large police presence, including members of the High Risk Unit, along the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue South.



They are responding to an incident that started at approximately 1 a.m. at a separate location.

They ask that people avoid the area and follow instructions of emergency personnel at the scene.

Reporter Ryan Gamboa is at the scene and says that a person is reportedly barricaded inside a home, and that several "flash bangs" have been used.

Several people have said that the incident may be related to a possible shooting at or near a Taco Bell overnight, but the GFPD has not yet confirmed that.

Great Falls Public Schools is monitoring the situation closely to determine whether any schools may be affected.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.



