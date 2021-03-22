Kevin Sorbo set to headline fundraiser in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls has a tradition of bringing in big names in politics, entertainment, athletics, and more for their annual Spring fundraising banquet. Speakers have included Dr. Ben Carson, Tim Tebow, Benjamin Watson, Mike Huckabee, and Jace and Missy Robertson from Duck Dynasty.

This year, actor, director, producer, and author Kevin Sorbo will give the main address. Sorbo is best known for playing Hercules in the 90’s hit TV series. His career has spanned more than 60 movies, including “God’s Not Dead” and “Soul Surfer.”

This year’s banquet is scheduled for Tuesday April 6th, at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. The event is currently sold out, but people who are interested in being put on the waiting list for tickets can call Foothills Community Christian School at 406-452-5276.

Sorbo talked with MTN’s Shannon Newth on Montana This Morning about his upcoming banquet speech and his entertainment career:

Shannon also asked Sorbo about freedom of speech and social media, after Sorbo said Facebook removed his page. We contacted Facebook regarding Sorbo’s page being removed; a spokesperson said, “We removed Kevin Sorbo’s Page for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.”

The Facebook spokesperson also passed along this information regarding their policies:

