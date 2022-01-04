Investigation continues into child's death in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On January 3rd, 2022, at approximately 9:32 a.m., police officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of 13th Street South in Great Falls to render aid for an unresponsive 8-year-old child.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday that, tragically, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Patrol officers and detectives from the Great Falls Police Department, along with deputies from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, are continuing to investigate the child’s death.

The child's body has been taken to Missoula, where an autopsy will be conducted at the Montana State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of the child's death.

The child’s name will be released by Sheriff Jesse Slaughter when appropriate.

The GFPD said: "The death of any child has a particularly hard impact on a community. We encourage understanding, patience, and compassion for this child’s family and the emergency personnel involved."

We will update you when we get more information.