Housing Justice Project coming to Great Falls

Great Falls City Commissioners approved two agreements in August 2025 for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, including $24,000 to the Montana Legal Services Association (MLSA) to support its Montana Housing Justice Project.

The program will provide free legal services to 15 low-to-moderate-income individuals or families in Great Falls who are facing housing-related legal challenges.

“We use the funding to pay the attorneys and the associated legal costs to provide the legal help to people who are facing eviction or to some serious housing issue,” explained Bill Hooks, MLSA’s Director of Advocacy. “We'll take care of the costs, will handle the invoices, make sure that the private attorneys that we're working with get paid. The people who are receiving the benefit, the tenants and renters will not have to pay any of that.”

The city’s internal CDBG review committee and city staff recommended approval of MLSA’s application. As a statewide nonprofit law firm, MLSA provides free civil legal aid to low-income Montanans, with operating expenses funded primarily through federal and state programs. The housing program will focus specifically on the housing-related side of civil cases.

“Anybody who's watched 'Law and Order' or TV shows movies know you have the right to an attorney in a criminal case. There is no similar right in civil cases. To be able to provide an opportunity for people to have that benefit is really meaningful,” said Hooks.

The housing justice program isn’t new. MLSA ran a similar initiative statewide during the pandemic. But when funds dried, the program had to stop.

Hooks added, “We're really pleased to have the opportunity to continue the program that we initially developed statewide. Using that statewide model, we can provide help to the people in Great Falls.”

The Housing Justice Project will begin serving clients later this year through August 2026.

