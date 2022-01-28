House fire that injured one person in Great Falls is being investigated

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at about 8 a.m. on the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue North.

One person was injured in the fire and taken to a hospital for treatment; the extent of the person’s injuries has not been disclosed.

GFFR said in a news release on Thursday afternoon that the fire started in a bathroom and spread to another room. More than half of the house has sustained smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that household fires can occur quickly and spread rapidly. They advise that people have proper safety equipment such as smoke alarms and fire extinguishers. Be prepared by testing smoke alarms regularly, creating a fire escape plan, and be on the look-out for hazards that can be caused by cooking, heating, electricity, candles, and smoking.