GREAT FALLS — The 44th "High School House Open House" was held in Great Falls on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 316 5th Avenue South. Students from CMR High School and Great Falls High School worked together to learn the skills necessary to build a single-family home from the ground up.

A news release from NeighborWorks Great Falls states:

NeighborWorks Great Falls and Great Falls Public Schools have worked together since 1997 to provide the High School House Program to this community. The benefits of the program are two-fold – students receive hands-on experience in the trades that allows them the skills and experience needed for employment upon graduation and the community gains a quality, affordable home for a first-time homeowner. The students provide the labor while NeighborWorks supplies the lot, arranges subcontractors, and finances the construction. NeighborWorks collaborates with the homebuyer to get them mortgage-ready with homebuyer education, individual homeownership planning, and financial assistance. Each student earned more than 300 hours of registered apprenticeship time, jumpstarting their futures with a step up in their careers.

MTN 'High School House' students celebrate latest build in Great Falls

From the NeighborWorks website :

The students worked on constructing this new home since September 2021. Although all these students worked exceptionally hard on this house, the following two students were named Builders of the Year at the Open House ceremony: AJ Mese of Great Falls High School and Ty Herzog of CMR.



Additionally, the interior design classes at Great Falls High and CMR play a role in the High School House. Each student in these classes creates a design board and the winning board, voted on by NeighborWorks staff and the community, is chosen as the interior design for the High School House. The top two designers this year were Bryce Hides of Great Falls High and Lily Feist of CMR. We were able to offer the design students of the year each a $50 gift card from Real Deals and a check from NeighborWorks Great Falls.



The Culinary students from each school also put together an array of appetizers and beverages for all to enjoy.





