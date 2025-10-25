'Haunted tunnels' beneath downtown Great Falls open for limited Halloween tours

For decades, Great Falls residents have wondered what lurks beneath the city's historic center, with rumors of tunnels, speakeasies, and hidden passageways feeding their curiosity. Now, for a limited time, people will have a rare peek beneath the streets.

Elevation 3330 will provide access to the underground network via a new interactive haunted tunnel experience that combines historical interpretation with Halloween-themed thrills.

Owner Jason Madill, whose building at 410 Central Avenue is connected to a significant portion of the tunnels, says the attraction combines history with theatrical elements.

"We tried to stick with the history — a little bit of the structure — and the animatronics for the speakeasy area are all themed around speakeasies. And then everything in the basement has kind of a catacomb, hospital, zombie-type theme,” Madill said.

MTN News anchor/reporter Tom Wylie and I were given an early tour ahead of opening weekend.

"We thought this would be a great way to let them experience not only a haunted show, but also some history in Great Falls," Madill told me.

While the scares take center stage, complete with performers, animatronics, and 3D projections, the tunnels themselves are a unique piece of local history. Historically, public access to them was exceedingly limited, particularly at this level of preservation.

Madill reports that the community response has been overwhelming.

"It's been extraordinary. We’ve had a lot of people reach out — young people, old people, people wanting the haunted show, people wanting the history. Just a very diverse interest in it,” he said.

He stated that even after purchasing the building, he had no idea how intact the underground structures would be: "I had always heard about them but had never experienced them until we purchased the building and found them. And ours is a pretty large building on the corner here, so a lot of them are still intact.”

The spooky tunnel attraction will be open on October 24th and 25th, and again on October 30th, 31st, and November 1st, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

Cost is $20 per person. Must be at least 21 years old. For more information, call 406-868-1108.

With interest increasing rapidly, organizers encourage attendees to arrive early to secure a spot on the trip.

MORE UPCOMING HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Scream At Centene is once again hosting its annual haunted house. The annual event transforms Voyagers Stadium at 1015 25th Street North into a nightmare-inducing haunted house. Dates are October 17-18; 24-25; 30-31, from 7pm to 11pm. Admission is $10; get $1 off with a canned-food donation.

The Trail Of Terror runs on Friday and Saturday nights through November 1st. Gates open at 7pm. Adults: $20; Students: $15; Group of 5: $60. Turn on 47th Street and 10th Avenue South toward 13th Avenue South and follow the signs. Park on the street and walk to the ticket booth and prepare to be scared!

Family-friendly Halloween Carnival on October 24 from 6pm to 8pm at the Great Falls Recreation Center (801 Second Avenue North) in Great Falls. Games, art, costume contest & prizes. Concessions available for purchase. $5 entry per person.

Trunk Or Treat on October 25 at Falls Family Fun Center (207 Smelter Avenue) from 3pm to 5pm. A fun and safe environment for kids to collect candy from decorated car trunks. Costume Contest: Show off your best costume! A photo booth will be available for contest entries. Join us for an afternoon of family-friendly Halloween fun!

Create Your Own Costume at the Great Falls Public Library on October 25 from 10am to 11:30am. Kids and teens 3 to 18 years old are invited to participate. Make your own costume with the supplies we provide. Please leave store-bought costumes at home! To keep the contest fair to all, only costumes you make yourself using Library-provided supplies will be included in the contest. Winners will be chosen by applause at 11:00 and will win a free gift card from Walmart to add finishing touches to their costume! Must be present to win. Other activities will include musical chairs and coloring. All Library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 406-453-0349.

Fright Fest at Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark on October 25 from 6pm to 8pm. Free candy and games - costume contests for boys, girls, couples, and families. Sponsored by The Sober Life. For more information, contact Rosie at rkuska@allianceforyouth.org.

Lick Or Treat event on October 25th from 3pm to 5pm at Voyagers Stadium parking lot at 1015 25th Street North. We have FREE spooky surprise bags for your pets and kids at this dog friendly trunk-or-treat event. Our Five Beans Machines will be waiting for your furry friends in the parking lot with our trunks open! Please leave sick pets at home. Don't scare your neighbors away with trash and waste- please clean up after yourself and your pet. Keep your adorable furry monsters contained by carrier or leash. We have plenty of goody bags for you to take home for pets who are afraid to come to the event. (We know better than anyone that home is where the paw prints are). For more information, call Five Beans Pet Care at 608-387-6946.

Fabulous Fright Night: Saturday, October 25 at 7 PM at the Times Square Event Space. All Ages! $5 door entry. Live Band: Castle Reefers. Costume Contest-Scariest, Couple/Group, Creative, and Kids (Prizes!). Trick R Treat Basket Raffle. Carnival Games. (Prizes!). Organized by the Great Falls LGBTQ Center. For more information, call 406-201-7734.

Crafts For Kids: At the Crafter's Lounge, 724 Sixth Ave NW in Great Falls, on October 26 from 11am to 5pm. Bring the kids to make a few Halloween crafts. The cost is $5 for 2 crafts. For more information, call 406-899-0255.

Trunk Or Treat: Kiwanis Club will host an amazing Trunk-or-Treat on October 26 from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your family to this FREE event and score some candy and enter the costume contest ! Come join us for some cocoa, cider and some great music provided by DJ Sarge! The costume contest will start at 3pm and you must be present to win. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd will all receive prizes! Lions Park at 2701 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

Halloween Spooktacular: Sunday October 26 from noon to 4pm at The Newberry. Sponsored by the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, but due to the partial federal government shut-down, it will be held at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue, Great Falls). Bring the whole family and enjoy sweet treats, holiday crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a costume contest at 2 p.m. For more information, call 406-452-5661.

Grim Tales Walking Tour: Take a walk on the grim side and hear true, terrible, and chilling tales from Great Falls’ past. October 28 at the History Museum (422 Second Street South). Ashleigh McCann will guide you through the actual locations of the most haunting stories downtown Great Falls has to offer. Both popular and less-known local lore, including the unknown backstories of incidents you may have already heard, will be shared. This tour will be after dark and will discuss death, murder, suicide, and prostitution. Members: $8, Non-members: $10 Call 406-452-3462 or visit the museum to register. Paid registration is required for this tour by 5:00pm, October 28.

Halloween Fair: Free - open to the public and families are encouraged! October 29 from 5pm to 7pm at Chowen Springs Park (801 17th Street South) in Great Falls. All ages welcome, come play some games, win prizes and treats. Come meet some of Argo's biggest athletes and enjoy some fun. Costumes are encouraged but not required! Children who are six years of age or younger need to be accompanied by an adult. This is a great opportunity to meet some new people in the community! Hope to see you there. The event is being organized by officers with the Great Falls Police Department. For more information, call 406-453-4311.

Downtown Trick Or Treating: Join us in Downtown Great Falls on Friday, October 31st from 3:00pm to 5:00pm to celebrate Halloween with our annual Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat! Look for the flyer in participating business windows along Central Avenue, 1st Avenue N and 1st Avenue S. Be sure to add the Great Falls Public Library, the Great Falls Chamber, and the Times Square building to your list of stops!

Parade Of The Dead: This fall, the veil between the living and the departed grows thin on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Join us downtown on November 1 from 5pm to 6pm for El Desfile de los Muertos, brought to you by Jesse's Montanasada and Midnight Fistfight, a hauntingly beautiful parade that honors tradition while transforming Great Falls into a city of spirits for one unforgettable night. The procession will wind through the heart of downtown with flickering candles, skeletal figures, painted faces, and shadowy silhouettes, calling back ancestors and stories long past. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and other frights along the parade route. Click here for more information.