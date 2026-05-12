GREAT FALLS — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new housing development called Meadowview Village in Great Falls on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Groundbreaking for housing development in Great Falls

The project, spearheaded by the Upslope Group, is near the intersection of Central Avenue and 46th Street is a 27.03 acre housing development with 163 single-family lots to purchase.

Upslope Group co-founder Keith Miller said, “This is not a lot-rent type of community where you're paying lot rent every month, which can go up over time. That's not our model. We want to offer true land and home ownership.”

The project will include a mix of one- to four-bedroom single-family homes designed to offer more attainable homeownership opportunities in Great Falls.

Miller said they are focused on building housing that helps more Montanans enter the housing market: “We’re really big believers in home ownership. Especially with the rise in prices we’ve seen in Montana, we’re really committed to allowing people to get into that home ownership sort of track.”

According to Miller, the development process began in 2023 and included months of planning, land acquisition, and city approvals before construction could officially begin.

Those involved in the project say the homes will use an off-site construction model, where portions of the homes are built elsewhere and then brought into Great Falls. Jake Clark, with the Great Falls Development Alliance, says that approach could help reduce construction timelines and potentially lower costs compared to traditional on-site construction.

The project aims to promote community connection as well.

MTN News Meadowview Village

Miller said, “Meadowview Village is going to have two indoor pickleball courts, a clubhouse with a fitness area, green space in front of every home, as well as a dog park to create opportunities for connection and play.”

Clark explained projects like Meadowview Village are important as the community continues to face housing shortages and aging housing stock.

“Great Falls has some of the oldest housing stock in Montana,” Clark said. “We haven’t built a lot of houses since 1980, and because of that our houses are deteriorating and we’re not keeping up with the demand.”

Clark said the Great Falls Development Alliance partnered with NeighborWorks Great Falls, the Great Falls Association of Realtors, and the Great Falls Home Builders Association on housing market demand studies aimed at understanding what types of housing the community needs most.

A 2024 housing market demand assessment, conducted by The Concord Group, found the Great Falls area is projected to need roughly 650 new housing units per year over the next decade, including both rental and for-sale housing.

The same study found nearly 70% of the area’s housing stock was built before 1980.

Clark said developments like Meadowview Village help chip away at that unmet demand while also bringing new types of housing construction into the local market.

Miller explained that homes will be offered at a variety of price points, and some buyers could qualify for programs with down payments as low as $1,000.

While it may sound fast, Miller said to expect a ribbon cutting in the near future, as the first homes are expected to be on the ground within the next four to five months, with additional phases planned afterward.

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