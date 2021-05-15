"Greatest Dam Mimosa Showdown" in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, Destination Downtown Great Falls and Visit Great Falls Montana hosted the the second annual "Greatest Dam Mimosa Showdown."

Establishments in downtown Great Falls created unique mimosa beverages that they think could win the title of the Greatest Dam Mimosa. Visitors to Great Falls and residents were then able to taste the different mimosa mixtures by stopping at the participating businesses by stopping in, or riding the Great Falls Trolley.

Last year, for the first Mimosa Showdown, Enbar won with their special Cloud 9 Mimosa.

This year, 15 Great Falls businesses entered the event with special brunch specials and parking lot parties for tourists and residents.

Marisela Hazzard of Visit Great Falls explained, “They’re going to be six ounces, sold for $7, and we have a mobile exclusive pass, which will list all of the participating businesses and a description of their mimosa."

Organizers raffled off a stretch limo to people that came from out of town for the event, and the winner was a woman from Glasgow on the Hi-Line.

The winner of this year’s Greatest Dam Mimosa Showdown, announced on Sunday, was KellerGeist Pub Theater. Participating businesses were:

