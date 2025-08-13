Downtown Great Falls is getting a colorful refresh: The city’s signature mural festival, formerly known as ArtsFest Montana, returns this month as Great Walls: Great Falls. The event runs from August 10–17, transforming alleyways in the heart of the city with ten brand-new large-scale murals.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch:

Great Walls, Great Falls Artsfest brings fresh color - and a new workshop

Now in its seventh year, the mural program has brought artists from around globe to Great Falls. This year’s lineup includes a mix of national, international, and Montana-based artists, all contributing to the art gallery hidden in the city’s alleyways.

“There's a proven history of reducing graffiti, reducing crime, making your allies feel safer if you're drawing people to these spaces,” explained Kellie Pierce, the Executive Director for the Downtown Business Improvement District. “It’s great to see the art in all of these spaces.”

This year’s Great Walls comes with an exciting addition: for the first time in 3 years, the event is hosting an artist workshop focused on spray painting as an art form.

Leading the workshop is Cameron Moberg, a longtime curator of the event who has been a part of it for 7-8 years. Known for his intricate and expressive mural work, Moberg says his mission goes beyond painting walls, he wants to encourage more local artists to add their own voice to the city.

He said, “You see their face light up when they get to try spray paint for the first time, and it’s great to see that. With spray painting, there’s movement, and I think that’s why a lot of people like it.”

Organizers hope the workshop that teaches participants everything from spray can control to design creation, will encourage more local artists to explore mural painting and give them the tools, techniques, and inspiration to try their hand at large-scale public art.

This year’s artists participating in the Great Walls event will continue working on the alley behind the Times Square Building 5th Street N and 6th Street N. The event will last through Saturday, August 16th.

“Downtown is getting full and it feels good. Like our collection here is pretty amazing. I think creating a piece on such a large scale, it becomes really fulfilling,” Moberg added.

MTN News

The Great Walls Great Falls Artsfest continues throughout the week with artists working live on murals that residents can watch take shape. As new designs bloom across downtown, the event remains a celebration of creativity and collaboration.

Here’s a list of the nine artists social accounts who are participating this year.

