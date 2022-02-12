Great Falls YWCA challenges community to stand against racism

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls YWCA is challenging the community to stand against racism.

From April 4 through May 2, the Great Falls YWCA will join others across the country in offering challenges related to critical race theory, reproductive justice, living wage, and film and television.

While the challenges will be virtual, Great Falls YWCA director Sandy Filipowicz plans to also have in-person discussions about the topics.

"They will have discussion groups virtually, but I think there's a lot of value in meeting with people, and if we're at a better place with COVID in our community and we can open up the Y and have some discussions here I think that will be very valuable,” she explained.

Registration to participate in the challenges opened February 2 and will be be open until the challenges start.

Registration for the in-person discussions will be separate and will be announced, Filipowicz said Thursday, when they get closer.

The Great Falls YWCA is at 220 2nd Street North; click here to visit the YWCA website .



