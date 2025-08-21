GREAT FALLS — Fentanyl Awareness Day is observed annually on August 21, and Shawnee Lapier is using the occasion as an opportunity to educate the community - and honor a loved one that she lost.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch:

Great Falls woman fights fentanyl epidemic

The US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) notes that August 21st is "National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day." The purpose of the designation is to:



Remember loved ones lost to overdoses involving illegally made fentanyl.

Acknowledge the devastation of affected families and friends.

Acknowledge the growing role illegally made fentanyl plays in the overdose crisis.

Educate and raise public awareness of the dangers of illegally made fentanyl and the importance of overdose prevention.

Fentanyl-linked deaths continue to rise in Montana, with the State Crime Lab reporting 80 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2023 alone, and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Rocky Mountain Field Division reports Montana has experienced a staggering 11,000% increase in fentanyl seizures since 2019.

In a statement released by the the Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Field Division, Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen said, “We urge you to have the fentanyl discussion within your own family, circle of friends, and co-workers. Fentanyl remains the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 to 45”.



