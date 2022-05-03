Great Falls tourism agency is celebrating 'National Travel & Tourism Week'

GREAT FALLS — May 1st through 7th of 2022 is National Travel & Tourism Week, and Great Falls Montana Tourism is celebrating by hosting a week-long open house at its newly-renovated location on "Flag Hill."

The agency relocated from its downtown location to 15 Overlook Drive several months ago.

The new space hosts all Great Falls Montana Tourism’s operations, including staff offices, a podcast studio, and reception areas where people - tourists and residents - can learn about attractions in Great Falls and the surrounding area.

From Monday, May 2nd, through Friday, May 6th, the organization will host food trucks, special events, and even some prizes.

The agency shared the following information in a news release:

As soon as the doors to Tourism’s Basecamp open at 9 am, there will be complimentary sweet biscuits courtesy of Double Barrel Coffee House Café and other free gifts. Complimentary tours of Great Falls Montana Tourism’s basecamp will be provided for anyone who wants one. Come join us for something new each day. Rebecca Engum, Executive Director for Great Falls Montana Tourism shares “The staff are simply excited to be in our new space and are grateful for the partnership with the City of Great Falls to make this space into a great basecamp for our operations.”



On Monday, Great Falls Montana Tourism’s coffee chat will be the story of the economic impact Tourism has on our community. True Brew EsspressGo will be at Overlook Park from 10:30 am to 3 pm. They’ll be joined by Nourish MT at 11 am until 2 pm. The first 10 people to visit on Tuesday will get a free gift compliments of Montana State Parks, MacKenenzie River Pizza Company, and Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. There will be an opportunity to register for a Scheel’s giveaway that will be drawn for Tuesday morning.



On Tuesday, Great Falls Montana Tourism’s coffee chat will be the story of Outdoor Recreation Opportunities in the Basecamp. Sign-up for Friday’s guided bike ride on the River’s Edge Trail, led my Becky Nelson. Nourish MT will have lunch available from 11 am to 2 pm and True Brew EsspressGo will be available from 11:30 am to 3 pm. The first 10 people to visit on Tuesday will get a free gift compliments of Montana State Parks, Fit Republic, and Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. There will be an opportunity to register for another Scheel’s giveaway that will be drawn for Wednesday morning.



Wednesday, start your day with Yoga in the Park with Fit Republic at 8 am. Great Falls Montana Tourism’s coffee chat will be the story of Art in Great Falls. True Brew EsspressGo will be available starting at 8 am until 2 pm. Nourish MT will be available from 11 am to 2 pm. The first 10 people to visit will get a free gift compliments of Montana State Parks and Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. There will be an opportunity to register for a Happy Humpday giveaway that features free drinks from City Bar, Sip ‘n Dip Lounge, and The Do Bar. This prize package will be drawn for Thursday morning. Ingrained Woodworks will be here at 2 pm to discuss the newest art created at Tourism’s Basecamp and have a pop-up shop for your retail therapy.



Thursday, Great Falls Montana Tourism’s coffee chat will be the story of Food in Great Falls. The first 10 people to visit will get a free gift compliments of Montana State Parks, City Bar, and Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. True Brew EsspressGo will be available from 8:30 to 10:30 am, Nourish MT will be available between 11 am and 2 pm, and PurpleGold will be available from 10 am to 2 pm. Adventure Montana will be available starting at 10:30 am to discuss their equipment rentals and guide and adventure services. There will be an opportunity to register for another Scheel’s giveaway that will include a 3-month membership from Fit Republic that will be drawn for Friday morning.



Friday, Great Falls Montana Tourism’s coffee chat will be the story of adventures in the Basecamp! A guided River’s Edge Trail bike ride will leave the parking lot at 9:30 am. True Brew EsspressGo will be available from 10 am to 4 pm and Nourish MT will be on site at 11 am until 2 pm. The first 10 people to visit will get a free gift compliments of Montana State Parks and Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. There will be an opportunity to register for a final Scheel’s giveaway that will be drawn for Friday evening.

Throughout the week, Great Falls Montana Tourism will also be accepting name suggestions for its 'Cow in Great Falls' mural by Ophelia Easton.



