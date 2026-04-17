Great Falls Theatre Co. set to present 'The Glass Menagerie'

GREAT FALLS — The spotlight is back on in Great Falls, as the community gears up for the 10th production from the Great Falls Theatre Company. Actors will take the stage for Tennessee Williams’ timeless classic, The Glass Menagerie, marking a milestone moment for the all-volunteer group.

“We are so excited that The Glass Menagerie will be our 10th show here in Great Falls as the Great Falls Theater Company. It has gone by so quickly, and we're so blessed and excited to keep going here in Great Falls,” said Amber Henning Griffith, board president.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls Theatre Co. Premieres 10th Show With 'The Glass Menagerie'

Since its start in 2021, the company has staged ten productions, powered entirely by passionate volunteers who balance their day jobs with a love for theater. “All of us have day jobs, all of us have other commitments in our lives. But we're here because we love theater and we're committed to theater,” added Griffith.

The group's latest effort brings to life Williams’ well-known tale of memory and longing, set in 1930s St. Louis and focused on a family’s struggles and dreams.

"It is about a family in St. Louis, Missouri. It is a mother and her two children, a son and a daughter. And then a gentleman caller who is there to court the daughter in the second act. It's a story about memory. It's a story about finding our purpose,” said director Kaylee LaClair.

The production also marks LaClair’s debut as a director. The team has spent six weeks preparing, relying not just on talent but on community spirit.

“It's just so great to have such a wonderful team. The Great Falls Theater Company does such a fabulous job of making sure that the right people are in the right place at the right time,” LaClair said.

The Glass Menagerie opens at the University of Providence Theatre April 23rd, with shows at 7 p.m. through April 25th, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on the final day.

For tickets and additional details, click here.