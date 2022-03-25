Great Falls students shine in C-SPAN competition

GREAT FALLS — Students from Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls have been selected as winners in this year’s StudentCam documentary competition sponsored by C-SPAN.

The theme this year was “How does the federal government impact your life?”

The freshman duo of Kimber Koteskey and Zoe Gliko earned the West Division 1st Prize for their video, “American Rescue Plan: Economic Boost or Bust?” They were one of four second-prize winners in the nation and their video will air on C-Span, Monday, April 18 at 6:50am EST and throughout the day. You can also watch the video by clicking here .

Samantha DeLange and Trinity Nicholson were among 32 nationwide videos earning 3rd Prize recognition for their video, “The STOP Act: The Solution to Every Generations Downfall.” Click here to watch the video.



