'Shelter in place' at Great Falls school due to a threat by a parent

(UPDATE) The shelter-in-place was lifted at about 12:20 p.m.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that at about 10:30 a.m., School Resource Officer Detective Kinsey received information regarding a potential threat.

The alleged threat was made by a parent of a student at Sacajawea. Kinsey received "credible information" that the parent had made threats toward school staff and students recently.

School staff attempted to instruct the parent to stay away from the school but those efforts were not acknowledged by the parent.

Kinsey placed the school into shelter-in-place status and Detectives Kinsey and Matt Fleming went to the school and waited for the parent to arrive.

At about noon, Kinsey and Fleming saw the parent drive onto school property and quickly took the person into custody.

The suspect - whose name has not been released at this point - has been charged with felony intimidation (MCA 45-5-203), and remanded into custody at the Cascade County Detention Center.

We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT) Sacajawea Elementary School in Great Falls has implemented "shelter in place" procedures.

A school official confirmed to KRTV just before noon that the procedures were ordered due to police activity in the vicinity.

"Shelter in place" is defined by GFPS as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

There are no indications that any students are in danger.

We will update you if we get more information.

GFPS safety procedures:



Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time. Release with care procedures:

To ensure safety, the building administrator may ask staff to escort students to/from buses or waiting cars. Staff may also be asked to accompany students home.



Student safety: walking to/from school



Students should walk in groups or pairs

Students should travel on a designated route, and parents should know the route their student is taking

Students should check in with a responsible individual when they arrive at home

Students should be taught to always be aware of their surroundings

Students should avoid alleys on their designated route to/from school

Students should walk on designated sidewalks and in well-lit areas

Parents should notify the school when after-school procedures change

Click here to visit the Safety page on the GFPS website for more information.