A proposed hyperscale data center in Great Falls may have been withdrawn last year — but the broader conversation about data centers in central Montana is far from over.

The Great Falls Development Alliance hosted a task force meeting Tuesday night, giving community members a chance to discuss concerns — and imagine what an ideal project might look like.

Tom Wylie reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls residents discuss data centers

Instead of debate, Monday's meeting looked more like a workshop. Small groups gathered to talk through issues like water use, energy demand, noise, light pollution — and what would need to be in place before supporting a future project.

Jolene Schalper of the Great Falls Development Alliance said, “So many times the conversation is painted with a broad brush - that all data centers are bad data centers. And there are some bad data centers, and I don’t want those in our community. And there are also some really great data centers.”

Schalper says the goal wasn’t to promote a specific project, but rather to listen. Concerns about strain on the power grid and rising utility rates surfaced again.

One of the forum participants, Jeremy Trebas, said, “Some of the common things that we hear about data centers when it comes to water usage and noise and light and energy usage — and concern about raising rates.”

Some suggested large-scale projects should pay for their own infrastructure, and even generate their own power.

Trebas noted, “I think going forward, with big data centers, they probably need to pay for their own infrastructure… and that’s a policy issue that lawmakers would have to make.”

But the main focus on Tuesday was collaboration and transparency, and shaping expectations before the next proposal ever arrives.

Schalper said, “Why don’t we as a community pull together, do our research, consult with experts, and really work together for dreams that we want to elevate our community.”

There are no active data center proposals in Great Falls right now, but the GFDA says inquiries continue, and leaders expect more community conversations in the months ahead.

