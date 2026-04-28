Something’s cooking up in the Great Falls Rescue Mission kitchen—but it's not all fun and games, there’s a lot of hard work.

“Got the Bible and Blues,” says Kitchen Manager Mike Onstad, describing the atmosphere in the busy kitchen.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls Rescue Mission Responds to Growing Need for Food Donations

The kitchen team, made up of three chefs and volunteers, is feeling the pressure as food demand continues to rise.

Meeting that demand is getting tough. “We need about 50 pounds of protein per meal, so 50 pounds of pork and 50 pounds of chicken. Whatever. Beef, ground beef, in order to have enough,” Onstad explains.

The Rescue Mission regularly feeds hundreds of people a day, and thanks to public support, those in need are not going hungry.

Incoming Executive Director Carrie Matter says, “We put out our social media post and people have already responded by bringing stuff down. I know they're gathering everything or sending it to the butcher to have it prepared.”

The shelter put out a call for help on April 24th after serving 200 meals to the public the previous evening. With each meal requiring 50 pounds of protein, their needs add up quickly.

“This is a little early for the time of the month. Typically, those numbers would be true. This week, as people's food stamps are running out. And so, we believe that maybe with some changes with the food stamp requirements and things at the federal level, we're seeing a greater, greater need in our community,” Matter says.

Determined to serve anyone hungry, the Mission welcomes donations of USDA or state-licensed meats and dairy products. Items can be dropped off at the side entrance of the Cameron Family Center, 408 Second Avenue South, weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here to visit the website.