Great Falls Public Schools reports no active COVID cases

GREAT FALLS — For the first time in months, Great Falls Public Schools is reporting zero active cases of COVID-19 in the district. Superintendent Tom Moore presented the news to a chorus of applause on Monday night. Moore also noted that about nine people are currently in quarantine across the district.

Despite that, Moore said he’s been talking with public health officials and members of his staff, and they’ve agreed that, for now, the district’s current COVID-19 restrictions will remain in effect.

“Mask protocol, the sanitation and hygiene practices, the limited access to our buildings,” Moore listed. “The advice that I’m getting from our medical professionals and my staff is that we stay the course.”

Throughout the course of this pandemic, Moore has continued to seek guidance from local health officials and the district’s own task force when making decisions about school closures, cleanings, and policies such as masking and social distancing. Even though COVID-19 cases in GFPS have been trending downward in recent weeks, it appears as though the district will hold serve and leave all current restrictions in place for at least a little while longer.

Moore also lauded the efforts of the district’s nurses and other staff members, thanking them for their hard work and dedication to keeping staff, students, and families safe over the course of the pandemic.