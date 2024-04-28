Great Falls Public Library awarded for service to the community

GREAT FALLS — Last weekend the Great Falls Public Library was recognized for its service to the community at the 2024 Montana Library Association Annual Conference in Butte.

The Great Falls Public Library Board of Trustees won the Jane Lopp Trustees of the Year award; Jenn Rowell won Montana Library Association media award; and Great Falls library director Susie McIntyre won the Shelia Cates Librarian of the Year award.

McIntyre has been the director of the Great Falls Public Library for more than five years and believes deeply in the mission of the library.

She thinks that having a great team is a key factor to succeeding, and the awards that the library received are a testament to the organization as a whole.



“I love being a librarian,” said McIntyre. “I think it is an honor and a privilege to serve our community. I love books and I love information. I think libraries are the cornerstone of democracy. And it just brings me great joy.”

McIntyre said there are more services coming to the library in the future, one of the biggest being that it will be open seven days a week starting in June. Her goal is to ultimately help build a better Great Falls.