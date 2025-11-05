Great Falls Municipal Election: Preliminary Results (November 2025)

Preliminary results of the Great Falls municipal election have been released, and they show that incumbent mayor Cory Reeves has earned a second term, defeating challenger Jasmine Taylor.

In the race for two open seats on the City Commission, incumbent Joe McKenney and Casey Schreiner have come out on top.

Voters also decided on the future of fireworks within city limits, with a majority voting to limit certain types of fireworks.

Joe McKenney and Casey Schreiner

The ballot question asked if the city should allow only ground-based or novelty items such as sparklers, fountains, and snap caps, while banning fireworks that leave the ground or explode, including rockets, shells, and Roman candles.

City officials said the ballot language regarding the fireworks issue may seem confusing, but it follows state election law, which only allows a “yes” or “no” vote.

Meredith Dawson, City Communications Specialist explained several days ago: “A ‘yes’ vote would mean that you agree with limiting the type of fireworks that can be sold or discharged in the city. A ‘no’ vote means you would want to keep things the way they are, not limiting the type of fireworks.”

Here are the preliminary totals as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday:

MAYOR



Cory Reeves: 5,530

Jasmine Taylor: 2,091

Write-In: 30

CITY COMMISSION



Pete Anderson: 2,412

Joe McKenney: 4,215

Matt Pipinich: 2,688

Casey Schreiner: 4,329

Write-In: 34

FIREWORKS

