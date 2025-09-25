Great Falls library: fun and learning with Lego Club

The Great Falls Public Library shows that learning doesn't always have to begin with a book. For many children, it starts with something more tangible: LEGOs.

"Everyone likes LEGOs. Big to small. We create all kinds of things. Sometimes by design, sometimes by accident," explained Carol Millsap, the library's Youth Service Specialist.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Fun and learning with Lego Club at the Great Falls library

The library offers both an elementary and an adolescent LEGO club, which are long-running after-school programs that promote creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving. While LEGO has evolved from its modest brick beginnings in 1932 to elaborate themed sets, the library's emphasis is on inspiring imagination.

"When I was young, we had bricks. That was all we had. These kids have just so many things to create with, and they're very creative,” Millsap remarked.

That creativity frequently leads children from the LEGO table to the bookshelves. “You see people leave and go into the bookshelves and grab books. And of course, that's always our ultimate goal, is to get kids in the library where they're around books, where they're comfortable,” Millsap explained.

Parents have also loved the program, with some suggesting new activities. This October, the library will host a soapbox derby race, where children will design and build their own vehicles to race on a unique track.

The elementary LEGO club meets Wednesdays at 3:15 p.m., while the teen group meets Mondays at 3:45 p.m. Both are free and available to the public.

The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, click here, or call 406.453.0349.