Great Falls implements new parking rules to tackle deficit

The City of Great Falls has rolled out a series of new parking regulations effective March 3rd in an effort to stabilize its downtown parking program amid mounting financial losses. City leaders say the move is necessary, as the parking system’s reliance on subscription-based third-party vendors is contributing to recurring costs that the city can no longer absorb.

“Some action, Commission action, had to take place that was presented by staff back in December to try to stop the loss that was being incurred every month,” said Jeremy Jones, Deputy City Manager.

One of the main challenges has been the congestion along Central Avenue—a hotspot for parking in the downtown area.

“They really see Central as a bottleneck. So if we can kind of push traffic off of Central into some of the other areas where it’s still a dollar an hour versus $1.50, and then also trying to push people to the garages,” explained Jayson Olthoff of the Parking Advisory Commission.

Among the changes: the hourly rate for parking along Central Avenue has increased from $1 to $1.50, and fines for non-payment or overtime violations have also gone up. Previously, enforcement was more lenient, with courtesy tickets and low initial fines. But city leaders say that approach only worsened the deficit.

“We used to allow for a courtesy ticket. And then after a courtesy ticket, you can get a $5 first fee ticket, which didn't even cover the cost of actually mailing out the ticket, getting the money back and then the cost and fees associated,” Jones added.

Officials hope the new rates and stricter enforcement will slow losses and increase turnover for downtown businesses.

However, the changes have sparked mixed reactions. Some residents worry parking costs will discourage shopping and dining downtown, while others believe the rates remain reasonable.

“I travel a lot and stuff, so when I'm in another city, I really don't pay much attention to parking. I just pay it. And I find the same thing here. It's the residents that are more upset about the parking fees than the tourists. Tourists coming in think it’s pretty cheap,” said Olthoff.

The city plans to continue the conversation about long-term parking solutions at a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the Civic Center. Until then, these interim rules remain in effect as city leaders work to keep downtown accessible and financially stable.

