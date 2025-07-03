Great Falls Ice Plex offers summer skating to beat the heat

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Ice Plex is a great place to beat the heat. Sam Duehlmeier has worked at the Great Falls Ice Plex for the past two years.

COOLING OFF DURING SUMMER HEAT - WATCH:

Ice skating during the summer

Duehlmeier, one of the ice rink managers said, “I really like seeing the community use the ice and be happy and be an escape for some kids.”

But he says the Ice Plex is underutilized by the community, even as it now stays open all summer.

Duehlmeier said, “Not a lot of people know that we're up here on the hill.”

There are free skates three times a week, often with low attendance.

Duehlmeier said, “Mondays and Wednesdays we get about 4 to 10, and then Sundays is where we get a little busier with 15 on up.”

But some people, like Gabriella Anderson, take full advantage of the opportunities.

Anderson, a figure skater said, “I try to get as much ice time in as possible.”

She has only been skating for about a year, but has fallen in love with the sport.

Anderson said, “It's really fun. It's something new. I'm very into sports, so it was something else to try and now I love it.”

And on hot summer days, she loves to be at the Ice Plex.

Anderson said, “It's something nice to just kind of lay on the ice and not be hot.”

Duehlmeier said, “Oh, this is the spot to be best. Free air conditioning around.”

Public skate is open to skaters of all levels.

Duehlmeier said, “It's something that will definitely challenge your mind and your body, but it's also not a big risk to yourself.”

The Ice Plex is located at 4001 29th Street SW; click here to visit the website.