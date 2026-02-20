Great Falls house fire reportedly caused by a man trying to thaw frozen pipes

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Great Falls on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that crews were dispatched just before 6 p.m. to 3420 Fifth Avenue South.

Initial reports indicated that a woman and a dog had evacuated the residence, but a man was still inside.

Engine 3 was the first unit to arrive and confirmed fire in the basement of the home, and crews found the man just inside the doorway. The residence was heavily charged with smoke, and the man did not respond to verbal commands.

Firefighters then went inside to rescue the man. GFFR said that the man “became combative” and pulled the regulator from the facepiece of one firefighter.

The agency said: “Despite this, Engine 3 personnel successfully completed the rescue and removed both the occupant and crew members safely from the structure. The male was transported to a hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation.”

Shortly after the rescue was completed, interior conditions deteriorated. Firefighters entered the basement through a window and brought the main body of fire under control. Once conditions improved, crews re-entered the structure to extinguish remaining fire in the basement.

The firefighter whose facepiece regulator was dislodged during the rescue was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He has since been released and is resting at home in good condition.

No information has been officially released at this time regarding the condition of the male resident of the house, but a family member says that he has since been released from the hospital.

GFFR said the man was reportedly using a small propane torch in an attempt to thaw frozen pipes, which ignited nearby materials.

Fire damage was primarily contained to the basement; however, the residence sustained smoke damage throughout.

The fire has been classified as accidental.