Great Falls house fire: no injuries, significant damage

Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened at 1008 Adobe Drive and caused "significant damage."

GFFR says the home is not safe to be inhabited at this time.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

There is no word on the amount of damage caused by the fire.

We will update you if we get more information, including whether any donation drives or fundraisers are being organized.



(1st REPORT, 12:55 pm) Several people have alerted us to a large plume of smoke seen in Great Falls. The dark smoke was spotted at about 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Great Falls Fire Rescue reports that the fire is at a home on Adobe Drive in the Fox Farm neighborhood.

Some people reported hearing a loud "boom" in the vicinity.



As of 1:15 p.m., the smoke is no longer visible.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause. At this point, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

We will update you when we get more information.



Jakki Baroch shared this photo taken from downtown Great Falls, where the St. Patrick's Day parade is getting underway:

Jakki Baroch

Tommy Lynch Smoke in Great Falls (March 16, 2024)

Viewer Photo Smoke in Great Falls (March 16, 2024)