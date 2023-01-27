Great Falls hospital highlights new robotic surgical tool

GREAT FALLS — Benefis Health System in Great Falls is the first hospital in the state to utilize a new surgical tool called ROSA: Robotic Orthopedic Surgical Arm.

The robot helps surgeons during routine knee replacement operations, by making use of its optical trackers and cameras to map out a patient’s knee down to a half-millimeter.

“We're able to actually understand how the knee behaves with physical manipulation right then and there, and we're able to respond to it right then and there and give the patient as close to a customized, positioned knee replacement as we can,” says Jace Bullard, an orthopedic surgeon familiar with the technology.

Michelle Lake, an RN at Benefis, says there’s been concern from patients surrounding the robot’s programming.

MTN News Michelle Lake, an RN at Benefis

“Our surgeon is still making the incisions. They're still doing the surgery. It's just a guide so that they can see kind of in real time what needs to be adjusted,” she says, much to the relief of patients. “Most people are excited about the technology to help guide the surgery, but they still want the surgeon to perform the surgery, and this facilitates that.”

Randy Gray was the first patient to undergo a ROSA surgery at Benefis, and says he feels great in the five weeks since his full knee replacement. He is also a former attorney and mayor of Great Falls.

MTN News Randy Gray was the first patient to undergo a ROSA surgery at Benefis



“The machine is just so precise,” Gray says, “Before they made the incision, they knew the length of every tendon and the details of my bones and musculature. This is my story of joy. I’m astounded how well this has worked out, right here in our town.”

