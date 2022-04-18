Great Falls gymnasts headed to regional tournament

GREAT FALLS — There’s a lot of training going on at Rock N Chalk Gymnastics in Great Falls - they have eight athletes qualified for the regional tournament this month in Monroe, Washington.

The Xcel Gold team representing Rock N Chalk is the biggest qualifying team in the state, says head coach Michaela Simmons. She says she’s excited for her gymnasts to travel and compete.

“I’ve seen really good progress. We had 37 athletes compete this year for Rock N Chalk. We do lots of new floor routines,” Simmons said. “I’m looking just to have fun. It’s their last competition. Some of them, it could be their last for good. Some of them, could be their last for this season and then they’ll possible either move up or do better in the following years. So It’s been a really good year.”

The eight athletes are only a fraction of the Rock N Chalk squad. They’re looking to expand their team as well and show more people what gymnastics is all about.

For some of the regional team, it will be their first time traveling out of state for competition.

While they look to expand, the qualifying team will be missing a key competitor when they head west. Kamea Black Elk won state for the first time ever…

“It was pretty exciting. I was surprised. It was my first year in gold. It was pretty fun,” Black Elk said.

But broke her foot right after winning the competition.

“I had won state for all around and three of the other events. After that, we were practicing one day and I was on beam, and I did a handstand and I fell backwards. I guess I over rotated and I fell.”

She’s unsure if she’s making the trip to Washington but will be rooting for her teammates no matter where she is.

Competition is set for April 29th; tryouts will be May 6th at 4 pm at 900 9th Street South, suite #4. For more information, visit the Rock N Chalk website .



