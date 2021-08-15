GREAT FALLS — Kennedy Ross of Great Falls is continuing her efforts to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Great Falls girl is raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

For the past four years, nine-year old Kennedy has spent time every summer selling lemonade at a stand outside her house.

On Saturday, she opened up for business at 10 a.m. and will be open until 2 p.m. at the intersection of James Avenue and 5th Street NW in the Riverview neighborhood.

Among her first customers were members of the Great Falls Central Catholic High School football team.

You may recognize her last name - she is the sister of Troy Ross , who was diagnosed with a rare disease in 2017.

In 2019, Make-A-Wish Montana sent the Ross family to Disney World and ever since, Kennedy has donated all of her lemonade proceeds to Make-A-Wish.

Kennedy said the lemonade is her way of helping the Make-A-Wish Foundation since the foundation has done so much for her family.

"It makes me feel so good inside that I can help (Make-A-Wish patients,)” Kennedy said. "I'm going to have to build a new lemonade stand. This was built out of an old fence.”

The community has rallied around Troy, and for the past four years the American Red Cross has hosted a state-wide blood drive in his honor.

She’s also raising money online; click here if you would like to donate .

