Great Falls Fire Rescue offers safety advice for space heaters

GREAT FALLS — In response to recent fires across the country involving space heaters, Great Falls Fire Rescue is offering some safety advice.

One recent fire in New York killed more than a dozen people and injured many others.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says space heaters cause about 1,700 fires a year in the U.S.

You should never use fuel-fired space heaters indoors. They produce fumes that can be deadly.

"When you're choosing a space heater, there are some key things to look out for. One of the things you want to make sure it's UL listed. That means it's been properly tested,” said Tom Zaremski, Great Falls Deputy Fire Marshal. "You want the cord to plugged directly into an outlet. As with any heating appliance, it draws a lot of power so you don't want to use any extension cords that could heat up and be the cause of the fire.”

You should also have at least three feet of clear space around the space heater.