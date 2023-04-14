Great Falls fifth-grader will be 'Principal For A Day'

GREAT FALLS — Ruth Rossmiller, a fifth-grade student at Chief Joseph Elementary School in Great Falls, lives life with spunk, attitude, and a palpable joy.

When she learned that her current principal Mr. Miller was leaving his post, she took matters into her own hands by applying for the vacancy herself.

Rossmiller filled out the entire 10-page application with her mother, and was even interviewed by a panel of administrators.

“I thought I would be really nervous, but when I got there, I wasn’t nervous at all,” says Rossmiller.

Ruth’s teacher Mrs. Keeler was impressed by her student’s composure.

“I was sitting in there with her, thinking, this is insane. I don’t know how I would answer some of these questions and here she is rattling off answers like it’s just a conversation amongst friends,” says Keeler.

She was asked how she would guide Chief Joseph through her tenure, and she responded in a way only she could.

“There would be games, so that kids would actually want to come to school, instead of pretending to be sick, and you can't live without tacos, so Taco Tuesdays for sure.”

Rossmiller even filled out a cover letter, detailing all her plans. The school came to the decision to not hire Ruth as the full-time principal, but are offering their best compromise, letting her be principal for the day.

“I think it just goes to show that we believe in children so much, and we want them to want more out of themselves and more out of life,” says Keeler.



