Great Falls College is offering CNA classes

GREAT FALLS — The Lifelong Learning Center at Great Falls College-MSU is now accepting applications for its first-ever certified nursing assistant (CNA) program, which aims to address a shortage of CNAs in the community.

Tammie Hickey, director of Lifelong Learning, said in a news release that each four-week course will run each month at least through August:



April 5-30

May 3-28

June 4-25

July 9-30

August 2-27

Classes will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendance at all four weekly classes during the four-week program is mandatory.

The course is $850, which includes books, testing fees, CPR certification, and job placement assistance.

Restrictions brought on by Covid meant Benefis Spectrum had to stop its CNA program since placing students for clinicals was not an option during the pandemic.

“We have the beautiful simulated hospital on campus that will allow the clinical hour requirement of the CNA program to be met until work placement restrictions can be lifted,” Hickey said.

Hickey and Charla Merja, director of the Great Falls College Testing Center, also successfully worked to have the Great Falls College Testing Center named as a regional testing site for certified nursing and medication aide testing