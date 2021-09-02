Great Falls Clinic unveils patient housing facility

GREAT FALLS — There’s a new place to stay for people who have to come to Great Falls for medical treatment - the Harold & Carmen Poulsen Legacy Housing Facility.

It's a temporary housing facility for patients and their families who travel to Great Falls for medical treatment.

"They can prepare a dinner if they so chose. We have a stove, they can put leftovers or what have you in the fridge,” said Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation fundraising manager Grant Bebee.

Along with the kitchen and living room on the first floor, there is a washer and dryer. There's also a washer and dryer on the second floor.

The rooms are either king or queen suites with one or two beds, a sink, microwave, TV and full bathroom. Outside is a garden and a small dog park for family members who bring their pets when they come to visit. Only service animals will be allowed inside the facility, however.

Staying at the facility is free. Doctors will recommend families they think should stay there.

"If they have multiple treatments of chemo, you certainly wouldn't want to travel back to Havre or Lewistown after such treatment. Or potentially the roads are very horrible and the doctor wanted to see you right again after you had your surgery the day before. So there are a lot of different factors that could play into that,” Bebee said.

"We needed the ability for our patients from the Great Falls Clinic to be able to stay here, but as we have capacity as well, we are also going to be opening the doors accordingly when a provider from another facility has recommended or asked us. There is a need. The need is huge. It's been here for a very long time,” said Bebee.

The website explains: "We provide a warm and healing atmosphere where guests can eat, sleep, and recover without the stress of finding a place to stay. We prioritize cancer and pediatric patients, first and foremost, and welcome all others based on availability. Poulsen Housing is the only patient housing facility in Great Falls that allows all patients to stay, regardless of where they are receiving treatment. Our facility is free to all guests receiving medical treatment in the Great Falls community. We operate 100% on donations."