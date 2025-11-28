GREAT FALLS — It was an early Thanksgiving morning for dozens of volunteers at A.T. Worship Temple Church as they handed out 167 meal baskets to local families during the church’s 13th annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway.

Cars lined up outside the church well before the event began. Each basket included the essentials for a full holiday meal: a turkey, traditional sides, dessert, and even a baking pan to help families prepare their dinners at home.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video:

Great Falls church gives Thanksgiving meal baskets to families

First Lady of the church Antoinette Collins says the giveaway has become something the community looks forward to each year, saying “They love it. They say how helpful it is to them and how much of a blessing it is to their family during a time of need. So we love it.”

The event has evolved since it started more than a decade ago. Bishop Marcus Collins says families originally came inside the church to pick up their baskets, but that changed during the pandemic. He explains, “When COVID came, we could not be around people because of social distancing. So we had people drive by in their cars and we placed the basket and the turkey inside. That was so cool and efficient that we stayed with that method, and it has been a blessing.”

Bishop Collins says the need for food support has increased in recent years, but the community response has risen to meet it. He says, “What is cool is that the support has grown to meet the need. There are more agencies and more opportunities, not just in our ministry, but throughout the Great Falls community. There are various organizations doing great things to help combat hunger during the holiday season, so we're just excited to be a part of a solution, a small part of a solution to this problem.”

This year’s distribution brought together volunteers from transition centers, rehab programs, the church, and the wider community. Some donated money, others provided snacks for volunteers, and many helped hand out baskets to families.

One volunteer, Ryan Higgins, says the impact is felt on both sides. He says, “The response has been wonderful. Every year that we do this, the community comes together and is so appreciative. We are blessed just knowing that we have been able to be a blessing for other people.”

The church plans to continue the tradition, providing meals and support to families who need it each Thanksgiving morning.

